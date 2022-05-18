Heard’s makeup artist ‘covered bruises’ after alleged Depp headbutt

Amber Heard’s former makeup artist testified Wednesday that she helped cover the actress’ bruised face after an alleged beating from then-husband Johnny Depp.

Melanie Inglessis said she found Heard, 36, with several light bruises under her eyes and on her nose while helping her get ready for an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Dec. 16, 2015.

“It looks like someone had head-butted her lightly,” Inglessis said in a recorded deposition played in the Virginia courtroom.

The “Aquaman” actress has previously alleged that Depp attacked her on Dec. 15, 2015, and that she covered the aftermath — including a busted lip — with makeup.

“She had discoloration around her eyes, on her nose. And she had a split lip,” Inglessis said in the February 2021 deposition.

Heard has also accused Depp of ripping a piece of her hair out during the blowup. When shown a photograph of Heard’s reddened scalp, Inglessis said, “I remember this ’cause she showed it to us.”

When challenged by Depp attorney Camille Vasquez about her testimony, Inglessis asserted: “I know [Amber Heard’s] face. I’ve done it so many times.”

The makeup artist described how she helped Heard cover the bruises with makeup inside the Los Angeles penthouse the actress shared with Depp.

“I just did makeup, just a little heavier … We covered the discoloration, the bruises, with a little slightly heavier concealer,” Inglessis testified.

Melanie Inglessis testified that she helped cover up bruises on Amber Heard’s face left by then-husband Johnny Depp. Fairfax County Court/ MEGA

Melanie Inglessis testified that Amber Heard was in an “erratic” mental state while married to Johnny Depp. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“One that has a little more of a peach undertone, which I would normally don’t use on Amber, but peach does cancel blue, so I did that under the eyes.”

Inglessis said that she used Arnica cream to help bring down Heard’s swelling.

Arnica cream came up earlier in the trial when Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft discussed the product she said the actress used to hide her injuries.

Follow The Post’s live coverage of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

Bredehoft asked witness Isaac Baruch if he knew if Heard was wearing the cream when he claimed he never saw her injured. Baruch, a friend of Depp’s, laughed and said he did not know.

During her deposition, Inglessis got emotional as she described Heard’s “erratic” mental state during her marriage to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

Between the time she worked with Heard in December 2015 and the actress filing for divorce in May 2016, Inglessis described her client as “sad,” “angry,” and going from “wanting to divorce to not wanting to divorce.”

Melanie Inglessis testified she used Amica cream to cover Amber Heard’s bruises. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“We were all there to kind of help, and go through it,” Inglessis said.