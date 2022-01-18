Hear what Sean McVay told the Rams after their big win over the Cardinals

Sean McVay was dejected and frustrated last week after the Rams blew a big lead to the 49ers in the season finale. He was brief with the media after the loss, wanting to get back to work in preparation for the Cardinals in the wild-card round.

The Rams sure were prepared, coming out and grabbing a 21-0 lead in the first half. They got terrific performances from Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. and Sony Michel, a complete team effort in the 34-11 victory.

McVay was in a much better mood tonight than he was last week, and he was understandably excited in the locker room after seeing the way his team played in a big game. He gave a passionate postgame speech, handing out four game balls: One to Cam Akers, one to Odell Beckham Jr., one to David Long Jr. and the last to Matthew Stafford – who won the first postseason game of his career.

“Unbelievable job. So proud of you guys, man. … This was a great team win,” McVay said.