Hear Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Tease Their Star-Studded NYE Special 2021: It’s Toast!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are ready for 2022!

The Today show co-hosts declared as much during E! News’ Daily Pop as they dished on NBC’s upcoming New Year’s Eve special, 2021: It’s Toast!.

Set to feature interviews and appearances from Ed Helms, Lisa Vanderpump, Michael Bublé and so many more celebs—from frequent Daily Pop guest host Loni Love to Hoda and Jenna’s fellow Today personalities Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin—2021: It’s Toast is the ultimate “pre-party countdown,” Hoda said.

“Here’s what’s gonna happen,” she continued. “You’re gonna be getting ready for New Year’s Eve, and you’re gonna want a drink and some snacks, and you’re gonna turn us on and we’re gonna start your party.”

More importantly, Hoda and Jenna are going to help everybody “take off this heavy backpack of 2021.”

“Ah!” Hoda said, mimicking the relief that the metaphorical removal will bring as we enter the New Year. “That feels better.”

The pair revealed what they’re each eager to leave behind, and it turns out they share a mutual resolution: No Twinkies!

“We do that and break that every year, but yes,” Jenna chimed in, explaining that she also wants to “get a little more patient” and “leave behind some of my sort of frantic, impatient moments.”

Added Hoda, “I think I’m gonna try to leave behind like my constant distractions and just sit in the moment.”

Sleep may be one of those distractions, as Hoda revealed she’s going to fight to stay awake until 12 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“I think Joel and I will try and stay up until midnight this year,” Hoda told E! News. “I actually think for one of the first times, I want to see the first moments of the New Year.”

Jenna, meanwhile, has different plans in mind: “We always watch the last sunset of the year, and we celebrate that as the ball dropping because kids can stay up, we can stay up and then we can wake up the next year feeling pretty good.”

Hear more from Hoda and Jenna in the above Daily Pop interview!

2021: It’s Toast! airs Friday, Dec. 31 on NBC at 8 p.m.

The special will feature celebrities, personalities and anchors, including: Michael Bublé, Andrea Canning, Mike Cabellon, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Jonathan Graziano & Noodle, Savannah Guthrie, Vanessa Hauc, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Harry Lennix, Tom Llamas, Loni Love, Vella Lovell, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Alex Moffat, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Jana Schmieding, Ainsley Seiger, Chris Sullivan, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump and Johnny Weir.

