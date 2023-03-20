Head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force warns of Ukrainian counterattack

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force warned Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that Ukraine was planning an imminent counterattack to cuff off the invading army.

In a letter published Monday, Yevgeny Prigozhi said Ukrainians hope to launch a “large-scale attack” in the next few weeks in an effort to separate the Wagner forces from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

“I ask you to take all necessary measures to prevent the Wagner private military company being cut off from the main forces of the Russian army, which will lead to negative consequences for the special military operation,” he said.

Prigozhin sent the letter to Shoigu — the first of its kind — as Vladimir Putin toured the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has been leveled to the ground since the start of the war last year.

Wagner is a private military company founded by Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and a close confidant of Putin, who is overseeing 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, including convicts enlisted for the war.













While Prigozhin’s letter did not explain how came to know about the alleged attack plan, the Wagner chief said he had prepared a counter for the looming strike.

The plan he attached to the letter was not made public.

He added that there was a “high probability” that Ukrainian soldiers would strike the southern Russian city of Belgorod in their counterattack, but again provide no evidence for his claims.

Prigozhin also estimated that his forces currently controlled 70% of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which the Kremlin has attempted to capture since last summer.













The city was home to some of the longest and bloodiest battles of the war so far but has puzzled military experts because Bakhmut has little strategic importance.

Prigozhin’s request to Shoigu is a U-turn from the oligarch’s attitude last month where he blasted the defense minister for attempting to “destroy” his mercenary forces.

Shoigu condemned the allegations, with his office saying: “Attempts to create a split in the tight-knit machinery of cooperation and support between subdivisions of the Russian forces are counterproductive and only benefit the enemy.”

While the Russian officials lash out against each other, Ukraine is looking to secure significant victories this year amid speculations that Republicans will shift away from providing the nation aid due to statements from former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.