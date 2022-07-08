Head of Louisiana State Police gets pulled over for speeding, footage shows

A state trooper pulled over his boss for speeding across a bridge on Interstate 10 in Louisiana, authorities said.

But he didn’t give him a ticket.

“Well I’ll be,” the trooper can be heard saying in body-camera footage provided by the Louisiana State Police.

The state police’s superintendent, Col. Lamar Davis, was stopped for a “traffic violation” on June 28, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Capt. Nick Manale.

“The Trooper utilized his discretion and did not issue a citation,” Manale wrote in an email.

Davis was caught speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is 18.1 miles long — about 40 miles west of Baton Rouge. He told WAFB that he was “simply wrong in that situation.”

Dashcam video shows the trooper approaching Davis’s vehicle, an unmarked black SUV, and speaking with Davis before shaking his hand and walking away.

“I take full responsibility,” Davis told WBRZ. “I try to do too much in a day, I need to practice what I preach and don’t want to put anyone in a position to stop me or any other trooper.”

