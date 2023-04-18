Head Gear Films Teams With Asset Manager AllianzGI – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Head Gear Films has announced a formal partnership with asset management firm Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI), which solidifies the company’s international stronghold in media funding.

Together, the two companies will focus on expanding investment in film, television and gaming productions globally and will build upon Head Gear’s robust track record of more than 350 funded projects with more than $300M of deployed capital across the last two decades. AllianzGI, which has more than $600BN in assets under management, has been investing in Head Gear projects across the last two years, such as How To Have Sex, which is screening in Cannes Un Certain Regard this year, Fisherman’s Friends 2, He Went That Way, Book of Love, And Mrs and Kill Room.

“We’ve been fortunate to build a world-class team here at Head Gear and are now one of the oldest private lending companies in the film industry, although we still have the same source of capital as we did 21 years ago,” said Head Gear CEO Phil Hunt. “We are now taking the natural next chapter of our business evolution and partnering with a financial institution. We’re excited to have AllianzGI join us as we expand. Their global leadership and footprint is not only impressive but aspirational for our company’s continued growth.”

Martin Opfermann, Allianz Global Investors Lead Portfolio Manager said: “We are delighted having co-invested with Head Gear over the past few years and extremely satisfied with the professionalism and market access that the team has demonstrated. Expanding our co-investments aims to offer our strategy an even bigger access to short-term loan investments with compelling risk return.”