“He Will Be Fine” – The Hamden Journal

Whoopi Goldberg asked and answered her own question about Will Smith’s future today, practically rolling her eyes as she read the set-up question for the Hot Topic discussion on Smith’s career.

“Some of Will Smith’s future projects are in question,” Goldberg said, reading the intro. “The question is does he have a path back?” After chuckling at her own question, she quickly followed with a dismissive, “Yes, of course he does. He’ll be fine. He’ll be back. No worries.”

Unlike last week’s View episodes, when Goldberg, who is a member of the Academy’s Board of Governors and a former Oscar host, discussed Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at length, she and the rest of the View panel today seemed weary of the exhausted topic and moved on fairly quickly.

After Goldberg’s intro, co-host Ana Navarro said, “I’m so tired of talking about this I’d like to slap myself,” adding that she’d prefer to be talking about Clarence and Ginni Thomas but recognizes that the slap has become a cultural talking point.

“He’s had over 30 years of a career,” Navarro continued about Smith, “where he’s had a very positive image, been a positive role model, he’s been very philanthropic, he’s done all sorts of things. None of us should be judged by our worst moment.”

Smith resigned from the Academy last week.

Watch today’s View segment below.