Jack Sweeney may be going places.

The 19-year-old college student first made headlines after he began tweeting out the itinerary of Elon Musk’s private plane.

Elon Musk

The Tesla mogul wasn’t pleased and offered Jack Sweeney $5,000 to take the account down. The boy wonder refused, asking for a fancy car instead, which Musk refused.

The techie’s latest hobby? Tracking the movements of Russian oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sweeney’s two new accounts, created by popular demand from his fans, are @RUOligarchJets and @PutinJet.

The University of Central Florida student managed to chat with Fox morning show “America’s Newsroom” on Friday morning in between juggling classes.

The Orlando resident explained that all planes have identifiers instead of radar that can be tracked and this is public data.

“I make it more available,” he said of the flight notification bot he created.

The profiles have gained more than 400,000 followers since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

Sweeney says he is doing this to “help” disseminate information.