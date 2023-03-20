He was pulled over for an expired tag in Central Florida. Then cops looked in the car

Keeping on top of some routine administrative responsibilities of car ownership would have saved a Central Florida man from getting arrested on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with a local Crime Suppression Team pulled over a vehicle with an expired tag in Deltona.

Poloice said the passenger was carrying a bunch of drugs — including 22.2 grams of methamphetamine and 6.2 grams of fentanyl — as well as more than $13,000 cash tucked away in a small safe.

Pictures on the sheriff’s office release show the illicit stash laid out as well as wads of bills in $20 and $100 denominations in the black safe on a car seat.

The suspect, William Cintron of nearby Sanford, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and meth, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The 42 year old also had a warrant for failure to appear on prior drug charges.

“Not a bad traffic stop,” wrote the agency.

Commenters underneath the post congratulated the deputies on a job well done.

One social media user couldn’t resist pointing out the obvious: “All that money and can’t afford a tag.”

As per court records, Cintron was released on $201,000 bond Friday.

