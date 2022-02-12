The Miami Medicare fraud being investigated was basic, according to U.S. Health and Human Services. What agents found in Miami’s Brownsville area Friday night was not.

HHS-Office of the Inspector General spokesperson Yvonne Gamble said an 84-year-old man whose name and signature have been used to help perpetrate a $350,000 fraud was found living in squalor behind a Brownsville home. He was in the secondary living space commonly and colloquially called the “mother-in-law house,”

“It’s a first for me,” HHS-OIG Assistant Special Agent In Charge Stephen Mahmood said. “I was personally disgusted by it. It makes the perpetrators all the more disgusting. I don’t know how they live. He was almost dead and no one cares about him.”

U.S. Health and Human Services-Office of the Inspector General investigators found this octogenarian man living in Miami squalor as they tracked a $350,000 Medicare fraud.

Gamble said the unidentified octogenarian was taken to a hospital for treatment and “We hope that someone who knows the man or has any information regarding the businesses associated with the fraud scheme will reach out to HHS-OIG.”

Same scheme, different durable medical equipment

Most durable medical equipment (DME) healthcare fraud involves things like knee and back braces, but this one, Mahmood said, involved collagen dressing.

“It’s the next step after orthotics,” he said. “Not that orthotics have gone away.”

Otherwise, the scheme is the same. Shell companies are set up with straw owners who might or might not be part of the scheme. The companies bill Medicare for DMEs that are unnecessary or never delivered to people whose names might be getting used fraudulently. Sometimes, a few doctors will be involved to devote their signatures to prescriptions for DMEs, providing another layer of cover.

Mahmood said this scheme, so far, had tried to bill Medicare $650,000 and had received $350,000 of that.

Companies used, HHS-OIG’s Gamble said, were:

▪ Artic Medical Supplies, Inc., registered with the state June 11, 2021, using 11098 Biscayne Blvd., Suite No. 401-2 and with a “Juan Seoane” as the lone officer.

▪ Full Management Group, LLC, registered with the state Oct. 18 by “Juan Seoane” using the same Biscayne Boulevard address as Artic, but switching to 7900 Oak Ln., Suite 400 in Miami Lakes on Dec. 16.

▪ South Service Enterprise, LLC, registered with the state Oct. 18 by “Juan Seoane” using the same Biscayne Boulevard address as Artic and “Juan Seoane” but on Oct. 26, switched to 1421 SW 107th Ave., a West Miami-Dade strip mall with a UPS store;

▪ Green Dade Transport, LLC., registered with the state Oct. 18 by “Juan Seoane” using the same Biscayne Boulevard address as Artic then being switched on Oct. 26 to 11455 SW 40th St., another West Miami-Dade strip mall with a UPS store.