Buck Showalter staring into camera while sitting in dugout during April workout

Buck Showalter has just five Mets regular season games under his belt, but he has a clear appreciation for the team’s history.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, Showalter made a point to mention that he wants to be on hand for the unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue before Friday’s home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I want to go to that. That’s pretty cool,” Showalter said. “We had those in Baltimore with [Jim] Palmer and all those guys, Brooks Robinson, those are fun events.”

Showalter was also asked about his memories of Seaver and what he remembers most about The Franchise. The Mets skipper explained that when Seaver was into his broadcast career, serving as an analyst for Yankees games in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Seaver would often stop by to catch up with Showalter, who was the Yankees manager from 1992-95.

“He was a broadcaster there in New York some, it was like [being] graced with his presence. I always remember his laugh,” Showalter said. “He had a great laugh. … Talk about infectious, when he would start laughing at himself. He’d come in often, day games, come in, get some black coffee, get going. He’d never really sit there and talk about himself much, never really did. He treated me well at a time when he didn’t have to.”

Watch the unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue during “The Franchise Forever” at 10:30 a.m., Friday on SNY, and check out all of the details of the Mets home opener festivities here.