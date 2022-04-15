“What are we talking about here? This is utterly ridiculous. The fact of the matter is he should have been playing from the time that he arrived from Philly. Guess what? He came from Philly, and you know what, mental health issues, we take it very seriously. He gets traded from Philly, however, [with] people having trepidation about whether or not he was telling the truth about what those real issues were. He gets to Brooklyn, got a cheesy smile that’ll put George Foreman to shame. That’s what he was doing. Hopping off the bench, high-fiving everybody. Chilling out, all of this stuff. Comfortable as hell.

But now we’re talking about basketball and all of a sudden, ‘well we don’t know if he’s ready or not.’ The brother ain’t played since last June, I got that.

…. What you would need for him to do is for him to give you a few minutes where he could show you, he could put his defensive prowess on display. That certainly is not going to hurt the Brooklyn Nets, who are highly suspect defensively. Anything you could get from him would be helpful, again, if he can give you anything.”