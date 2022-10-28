He sexually assaulted a victim in Yosemite while they slept. Here’s how long he’ll be in prison

A 32-year-old Southern California man was sentenced Friday to more than 12 years in prison for a sexual assault that took place inside Yosemite National Park in 2020.

Charles Porter received 12 years and four months in prison for attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact, and assault by striking or wounding, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

A federal jury found Porter found guilty on all charges during a three-day trial in April.

According to evidence presented at that trial, Porter was working for the Aramark company and living in Yosemite Valley in 2020 when the assault took place. Porter was alleged to have entered a cabin in employee housing where he sexually assault the victim, who had been sleeping.

Porter bit and punched the victim during the assault.

The victim fought back and was able reach the door and call for help from neighbors, who were able to physically remove Porter from the cabin.

Porter, formerly of Pomona, had faced a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.