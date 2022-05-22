VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 07: Mick Jagger walks the red carpet ahead of the

Mick Jagger is weighing in on one of the biggest stars in pop music.

In an interview with The Sunday Times out Saturday, the Rolling Stones frontman gave his take on the comparisons between himself and Harry Styles.

Though the rock legend, 78, initially said he likes the “As It Was” singer, 28, and that they have an “easy relationship,” Jagger admitted he doesn’t think they actually have many musical or artistic similarities.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him,” Jagger said, “come on, I was much more androgynous.”

The vocalist added, “He doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Styles has famously been a fan of Jagger throughout his career — from taking inspiration from his clothes for music videos to doing an impression of the rockstar on Saturday Night Live.

The One Direction alum recently released his third solo album Harry’s House. If Fine Line, the star’s second album, was all about “having sex and feeling sad,” as Styles told Rolling Stone, then its successor is about having sex and feeling euphorically happy.

Elsewhere in Jagger’s weekend interview, he opened up about missing late bandmate Charlie Watts, who died in August at the age of 80.

“I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show,” Jagger shared of the drummer. “But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or onstage, but in other ways, too … I miss him as a player and as a friend.”