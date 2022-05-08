Yankees Gleyber Torres hitting walk off home run at home on Mother’s Day

Although no ballpark is the same, a home run is a home run.

Yet, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward tried to downplay his team’s loss Sunday afternoon by saying Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres’ walk-off home run was a product of Yankee Stadium’s dimensions and not, you know, the inability of his pitcher to get an out when it mattered.

“That’s a small ballpark. It’s an easy out in 99 percent of ballparks,” Woodward said after the game via Sporting News. “He just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark. The wind wasn’t helping today, obviously, but 3-1 count…you put [John] King out there he’s not going to give up a homer. He just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark to right field.”

Rangers reliever John King pitched a clean eight inning before getting the call to try and get the game into extra innings. Torres would lead off and smoke a 3-1 sinker that caught way too much plate over the right field wall.

Woodward’s comments were definitely misguided and out of frustration as his Rangers fell to 10-15 after the 2-1 loss in Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Yankees, but they were also incorrect.

Torres’ 369-foot shot to the right field porch traveled at 106.5 MPH and would have been a home run at 26 of the 30 MLB parks. Also, Woodward didn’t call Yankee Stadium a “Little League ballpark” when Kole Calhoun hit his solo shot to right field and went only 355 feet, according to Baseball Savant.

Whatever the reason for Woodward’s comments, hopefully it’ll rally his team in the early part of the season because it looks like they’ll need it.