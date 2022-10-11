Monday featured the final Blind Auditions of The Voice Season 22 (followed immediately by the start of the Battle Rounds), and the teams were filling up fast. So, by the time 22-year-old soft-spoken soft-rocker Jaeden Luke showed up to croon Bread’s “Make It With You,” Gwen Stefani’s team was full, and she was “devastated” that she couldn’t turn for a tune by one of her favorite ‘70s bands.

Camilla Cabello was also out of the running, but she was probably even more devastated when she soon found out that the handsome, mullet-headed Jaeden had been singing the love ballad for her all along.

Camila practically begged John Legend and Blake Shelton, who both still had open slots on their teams at this point, to turn for Jaeden and keep him in the competition. “I am so mad that my team is full, because your voice is so special,” she told Jarden. “My first thought was, ‘I’m gonna steal this guy!’”

However, Camila then admitted that Gwen might be the better coach to steal Jaeden in the Battles, given Gwen’s love for Bread and mellow ’70s music. “Gwen should steal you first — and if she can’t, I’ll save you, baby,” Camila told Jaeden.

“Thanks for saying ‘baby.’ I might have been singing it for you,” Jaeden flirted.

“Wow, Jaeden, you’re making my whole day. … You’re so cute and talented, and I like your style.” Camila flirted right back, blushing and twirling her hair.

“Oh my God, oh my God, what is happening?” gasped Gwen.

Camila Cabello reacts to Jaeden Luke’s flirty remarks on ‘The Voice.’ (Photo: NBC)

“He is swiping right, right now,” quipped Blake. Blake was being flirtatious in his own way, complimenting Jaeden with, “One thing that we haven’t talked about yet is that badass mullet that you just drug up on the stage, man.”

“That’s hot, yeah!” Camila interjected.

“And just as much as I love your voice, I love your direction as an artist in that music,” Blake continued. “Gwen’s not kidding: We listen to Bread all the time. … I have one spot left on my team, and you could be the person who completes me.”

Jaeden eventually picked Blake over John (“The finger convinced me,” he explained snarkily, although the shared Bread fandom and Blake’s own storied mullet history might have played a part). But I have a feeling that Jaeden is hoping that Camila will steal him; I wonder what other songs he could serenade her with before the season is through. Maybe Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani won’t be the only Voice power-couple to meet-cute on the NBC set.

Below are the rest of Season 22’s successful Blind Auditions, followed by a Battle Rounds tease:

Kim Cruse, 30: “The Best Part”

As I said, the teams were almost full, but all of the increasingly picky coaches were willing to sacrifice one of their spots for Monday’s very first contestant, after they heard Kim’s sexy, smoky tone on this smooth Daniel Caesar/H.E.R. hit. “That was so unbelievably pretty, I don’t even know how to talk after that. … The amount of talent that God poured on you, it’s insane,” raved Gwen. “What a magical, beautiful gift you have,” agreed John.

Who turned? All four coaches, who gave Kim a standing ovation.

Result: Team Legend. He was the first to turn, and his prediction that Kim would be in the finale sealed the deal. “She’s going to be one of my best artists. I can’t wait to work with her,” John declared.

Steven McMorran, 40: “Never Enough”

This pro Nashville songsmith has penned tunes for Celine Dion, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Michael Bolton, so he probably would have been better off going on NBC’s now-defunct songwriting talent show Songland. His voice was so unsteady and unimpressive, I am shocked that he got any turns at all, especially at this late stage of the game. “I was like, ‘This is weird; I’m going to press my button,’” Camila shrugged. I bet she soon regretted this impulsive, pre-Jaeden decision.

Who turned? Just Camila.

Result: Team Camila.

Rowan Grace, 16: “Traitor”

This precocious, ambitious high school junior inspired Gwen to exclaim, “What a cutie!” when she turned around. “It’s really hard to do what you just did… to channel that emotion… to be able to control it and to be dynamic and tender and then get angry,” Gwen said of Rowan’s age-appropriate, vulnerable Olivia Rodrigo cover. “I feel like you really connected with the lyrics, which made it easier for you to connect with the audience. And the fact that you’re 16 and doing that, that’s not normal!” John exclaimed.

Who turned? John, Gwen, and Camila.

Result: Team Gwen. “I need to work with you. Come on, let’s go!” Gwen shouted. Gwen had just stated that she was eager to mentor a young girl, so she was obviously thrilled with this result.

Constance Howard, 27: “Peaches”

This schoolteacher declared, “My voice is unique, because I have the ability to go up into a very high register. Some people call it whistle-tones. It’s my secret weapon.” Luckily, Constance didn’t overuse that Mariah-like trick and turn it into a gimmick. “I’ve been looking for somebody like you that has that character voice, that distinctiveness. … That difficult quality of voice, that’s just something God gave you,” said Camila. John compared Constance to Rihanna and Minnie Riperton, but he also praised her for making the Justin Bieber song her own.

Who turned? Camila, right away, and John, once he heard that whistle.

Result: Team Camila — and thus, her team was full.

Justin Aaron, 34: “Glory”

This church-trainer power-singer dedicated his cover of John’s Oscar-winning Selma ballad to his once-estranged father, who recently died of Covid. It was a compelling and connected performance, but only Gwen turned. (John is notorious for rejecting contestants who cover his music — “I think I overanalyze it when someone’s doing my song,” he explained.) So, “Glory” was a risk, but maybe the risk will pay off. “What is wrong with you freaks? … I don’t know how the whole world wouldn’t turn!” Gwen shouted. She believed in Justin so much, in fact, that she gave him the last spot on her team. (I wonder if she also regretted this decision, when Jaeden auditioned just minutes later.)

Who turned? Gwen.

Result: Team Gwen.

Nia Skyfer, 26: “Bam Bam”

This Cuban-American Miami resident was surely hoping to join Camila’s team — she even auditioned with one of Camila’s singles, a Voice Blinds first. And Camila seemed so excited by the song choice, she surely would have turned. “I love your personality. … I really like your energy. That’s going make people fall in love with you,” Camila told Nia. Luckily, John fell in love with Nia and hit his button. Camila once again threatened to steal Nia later on. Hopefully she hadn’t forgotten about Jaden already!

Who turned? John.

Result: Team Legend.

The Battle Rounds commenced immediately after Nia’s audition, with two very different-sounding Team Blake throwback artists — 19-year-old crooner Austin Montgomery and 28-year-old ‘90s-style growler Tanner Fussell — facing off with the help of adviser Jimmie Allen. Their song assignment, Johnny Cash’s “Fulsom Prison Blues,” played to both singers’ strengths and styles,” but as it revved up, the outlaw country classic’s raw power definitely seemed better suited to Tanner. That being said, young Austin with the old soul held his own.

“Holy shiitake mushrooms! That was amazing! That was incredible. That was like an awards show performance,” Camila raved. “I don’t know if people realize that a character style like this is so hard to do. It felt like I was back in time,” said Gwen. And Blake said, “There’s two ways to go here, and they’re both right. But I think I’ve made my choice…”

Of course Monday’s episode ended with a cliffhanger, so we will have to wait until Tuesday, when the Battle Rounds fully kick off, to find out Austin and Tanner’s fates — and, possibly, Jaeden and Camila’s fates. See you then.

