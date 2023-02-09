“He Has Recovered Like A Mofo” – The Hamden Journal

Jeremy Renner has surprised the world with his seemingly ferocious rebound following that near-death snowplow accident on New Year’s Day, and no one is more happily surprised than his fellow MCU actor Evangeline Lilly.

Describing a recent visit with Renner, Lilly, whose latest entry in the Marvel universe is next week’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, says in an interview with Access Hollywood that she feared something worse than what she encountered on her visit with Renner.

“He has recovered like a mofo,” Lilly says.

“I walked into his house and I got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain. But he was wheeling himself around, laughing with friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle.”

She continues, “He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and it’s beautiful. I’m so grateful.”

Lilly and Renner first worked together in Kathryn Bigelow’s 2010 Oscar winner The Hurt Locker, and now share space in the Marvel universe: She plays the Wasp, he plays Avenger Hawkeye.

“When we made [The Hurt Locker], he was so young and full of verve,” Lilly says of the twice-Oscar nominee Renner. “I remember being so impressed by him. What’s so ironic is that at that point I was the celebrity cameo on some level, because I was on Lost. I was like, who’s this kid?” Renner was Oscar-nominated for his performance.

The actor broke more than 30 bones when he was pulled under his PistenBully snowplow near his Nevada home. The accident was, as Lilly says, a near-death experience.

Watch Lilly’s full interview below. Her comments about Renner arrive around the 8:41 mark.