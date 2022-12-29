He fled Congo after his parents were killed in the war. He went out for supplies during the Buffalo blizzard and died after being found facedown in the snow.

Abdul Sharifu, left, with his cousin who was like a “brother,” Ally Sharifu, right.Ally Sharifu

More than 30 people died as a result of the blizzard that swept through New York over Christmas.

Abdul Sharifu, a 26-year-old Congo native who went out for supplies and never came back, was one of them.

Abdul’s cousin told Insider he always helped others and never wanted to leave the community he found in Buffalo.

Abdul Sharifu was always helping others. A 26-year-old Congo native, he had found community in Buffalo, New York, where he frequently used his car to help other refugees who were new to the US.

But after Abdul went out on Christmas Eve to get supplies, he never returned — and his car was the first thing they found, empty.

Abdul’s family later learned that strangers had found him face down in the snow and brought him to the hospital, but it was too late.

“He was a good person,” Ally Sharifu, Abdul’s cousin, told Insider, adding that he did “everything” for others whenever they needed help.

Abdul was one of at least 34 people who died as a result of the winter storm that swept through Western New York over the Christmas weekend. The blizzard brought snow and hurricane-level winds to Buffalo for four days straight, causing power outages, trapping residents, and blocking emergency services from responding to calls.

Ally said he and Abdul were more like brothers than cousins. The two left Congo when they were young after both of Abdul’s parents were killed in the war. They spent some of their childhood in a Burundi refugee camp and moved to Canada in 2002. In 2017, the pair arrived in the US, and have been in Buffalo ever since.

Abdul Sharifu was always helping others, according to his cousin.Ally Sharifu

On Christmas Eve at around 12 p.m., Abdul went out during the blizzard to get milk for a friend’s child who wouldn’t stop crying, according to Ally. Abdul’s wife, Gloria, was pregnant and is due in less than a week. After taking a nap, she woke up shocked that Abdul wasn’t home yet. She called Ally in a panic at around 8 p.m. after her husband had failed to return home and was not answering his phone.

Initially, Ally suspected he may still be out, and had talked to others who had heard from him that day. But after 24 hours without any word, they contacted the police and reached out to friends to help them search for Abdul. They finally found his car, parked near the train station, at around 7 p.m., but Abdul was nowhere to be found.

They later learned that he had been found face down in the snow by strangers, who brought him to the hospital. After contacting the hospitals, Abdul’s family was able to find him, but he was already dead. Ally was the one to go to the hospital on Monday and identify the body.

A spokesperson for Erie County confirmed to The Buffalo News that Sharifu was found dead outside at 11:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

The county, which includes Buffalo, has come under scrutiny over its storm response, as city streets remained full of snow mounds that continued to hinder rescue efforts on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Abdul Sharifu, middle, with his wife, Gloria, left, and cousin Ally Sharifu, right.Ally Sharifu

Abdul was deeply committed to the community he had found in Buffalo, according to Ally. He never wanted to leave and helped everyone who needed it. “He was helping everybody. He doesn’t care who you are or where you are from,” Ally said.

Abdul would often help other refugees from Africa, including by driving them to go get groceries, according to Ally, who added his cousin would help others at any time of day and would never accept any payment for it.

Ally has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for Abdul’s funeral. He said now he is committed to sharing who Abdul was with the son he will never meet, who is due in under a week.

“I’m going to teach him about his father, who was a good man. He was hard worker,” Ally said, adding: “I want to teach him everything, everything.”

Ally also said he is in the process of inquiring about paying off Abdul’s car — the one he used to help so many others — so that he can make sure it goes to his son someday.

