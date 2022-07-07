‘He doesn’t like us, we don’t like him either’

The Kremlin celebrated news of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s imminent resignation, with some Russian officials suggesting that his downfall was his reward for supporting Ukraine.

“He [Johnson] doesn’t like us, we don’t like him either,” Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters Thursday.

Maria Zakharova, the top spokeswoman in Russia’s foreign ministry, noted Johnson’s fall came after he decided to arm Ukraine against the Russians.

“The moral of the story is: do not seek to destroy Russia,” Zakharova said. “Russia cannot be destroyed. You can break your teeth on it – and then choke on them.”

The Kremlin’s cold-shoulder reaction comes after Johnson thrust his entire support behind Ukraine after Russia’s unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24.

The prime minister continued to make his support for Ukraine vocal over the last few months, much to the disdain of Putin.

Boris Johnson armed Ukraine against the Russians. ZUMAPRESS.com

Members of the media gather in preparation for a resignation speech from Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street in London. Getty Images

The Kremlin claimed that “we don’t like him either” in regards to Johnson’s resignation as PM. MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREML

Johnson even visited Kyiv a handful of times, speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on war-torn soil.

Scandal-scarred leader Johnson’s spokesperson confirmed to The Post that he will resign on Thursday and “make a statement to the country.”

The prime minister’s decision follows a string of controversies that broke trust in his leadership, from “Partygate” lockdown scandal to the cost-of-living crisis to accusations of sexual misconduct among his top leadership.

Johnson, who took office in 2019, will remain as the British leader until a successor is appointed, which could be until fall if his party lets him.

More than 50 ministers and aides have quit the government in less than 48 hours, with seven of them handing in their resignation letters Thursday morning, saying Johnson is not fit to be in charge after a string of scandals.

It is the highest number of resignations any British leader had received while clinging on to power.

Desperate pleas for the scandal-scarred leader to leave office from some of his closest allies flooded Downing Street in the last 48 hours over Johnson’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against senior party official Chris Pincher.

