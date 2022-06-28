‘He Better Hope That They Don’t Come For You’ With Loving

Whoopi Goldberg has a stern warning for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, saying that a Roe rollback could result in a Loving v. Virginia one as well.

After the dissolution of Roe v. Wade Friday, The View panel talked about the ruling Monday. Goldberg talked about how Thomas’ marriage to Ginni Thomas, a white woman, would be illegal if Loving v. Virginia, which struck down individual states’ laws against interracial marriage, never happened or got repealed.

Not surprisingly, Thomas left that particular ruling out of his concurring opinion, which hinted at rolling back contraception and privacy rights, as well as same-sex marriage.

“What’s next? As Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand, sir? No, because you don’t have to use it!” Goldberg said, according to Decider. “Well, he better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence, and say you should not be married to your wife–who happens to be white. Because they will move that, and you better hope that nobody says, ‘you know you’re not in the Constitution, you’re back to being a quarter of a person.’”

Goldberg also said that while she is “very pro-life,” she said she’s never been “anti-life.”

She added, “I want people to have the lives they want, I don’t want to force anybody coming in my house telling me how to raise my daughter and what she needs because they don’t know, and I appreciate everybody’s religion. But I do not subscribe to you religion, and I don’t ask you to subscribe to mine.”

During the same panel, Sunny Hostin surprised everyone by saying she is against abortion, even in the most extreme cases including sexual assault and incest.

But, she added that she is in disagreement with the Supreme Court for striking down people’s right to choose. However, her statement about how extreme her belief is regarding abortion met with swift condemnation from viewers online.

Watch a portion of the Roe discussion on ‘The View’ below: