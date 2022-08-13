HCA TV Awards Winners Include ‘The White Lotus’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’ – The Hamden Journal

The Hollywood Critics Association announced the winners of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards where HBO’s The White Lotus led the list of trophy recipients with five. ABC’s Abbott Elementary and AMC’s Better Call Saul also won big with 4 trophies each.

Hosted by Dulcé Sloan from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The HCA TV Awards – Broadcast Network & Cable ceremony was held this evening at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. On Sunday, Tig Notaro will take over duties as presenter during the streaming awards ceremony.

Additionally, the HCA bestowed Honorary Awards including the “TV Breakout Star Award” presented to Quinta Brunson, the “TV Icon Award” presented to Giancarlo Esposito, and the “Virtuoso Award” presented to Mandy Moore.

Below is the full list of the award winners announced by the Hollywood Critics Association:

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series

Lego Masters (FOX)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV Movie

The Survivor (HBO)

Best Writing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Best Directing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry – “701N” (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series or Talk Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets – “Pilot” (Showtime)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Dan Fogelman, This is Us “The Train” (NBC)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary “Pilot” (ABC)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Best Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Cable Series, Drama

*Tie* Better Call Saul (AMC) & Succession (HBO)

Best Cable Series, Comedy

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

This is Us (NBC)

Special Honorary Awards

TV Breakout Star – Quinta Brunson

TV Icon Award – Giancarlo Esposito

Virtuoso Award – Mandy Moore