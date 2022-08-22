HBO’s The Last of Us drops first footage of Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey fighting for their lives

This isn’t the last of The Last of Us. It’s just beginning.

The debut footage of Game of Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO’s The Last of Us, based on the high-selling video game series, has dropped. And fans are already going wild for the anticipated TV adaptation.

A “more coming to HBO Max” preview of the streaming network’s upcoming slate revealed a multitude of sneak peeks, from House of the Dragon to White Lotus season 2. Then there was the pièce de résistance: The Last of Us.

“Everybody I have cared for has either died or left me,” says Ramsey’s Ellie.

“You have no idea what loss is,” replies Pascal’s Joel.

The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States, 20 years after a fungal plague decimated humankind. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, out of their militarized quarantine zone under suspicious circumstances. This seemingly simple task spirals into a dangerous odyssey across a crumbling America filled with cutthroat factions and zombified mutants.

The sneak peek footage further shows a glimpse of Parks and Recreation veteran Nick Offerman as Bill, a survivor living in a small, isolated town that Joel and Ellie come across. It also gives a look at the live-action realization of the spores, the pathogens that cause the deadly transformation in living beings.

The Last of Us

HBO Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey debut as Joel and Ellie in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us.’

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, the voice actors that brought life to Ellie and Joel in the award-winning video games, are set to play major roles in the HBO series.

The cast is also filled out by Merle Dandridge, another video game voice-acting veteran who will reprise her game role as Marlene, leader of the Fireflies, a resistance group against the militarization of the current regime. Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced Joel’s younger brother Tommy in the video games, joins the show as a character named Perry, who appears newly created for the series. Terminator: Dark Fate‘s Gabriel Luna will now play Tommy in live-action form in the show.

Story continues

Other characters from the games include Nico Parker as Joe’s daughter Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Anna Torv as Tess, Storm Reid as Riley, and more.

HBO confirmed The Last of Us will premiere on in 2023. Watch the first footage in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: