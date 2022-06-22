HBO Unveils Key Art For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel – The Hamden Journal

HBO has released the official key art for House of The Dragon, its Game of Thrones prequel series from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, ahead of its August 21 premiere. Scroll down to see the image.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Condal, who wrote the pilot script. Condal serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT alum Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes. The production team also includes executive producer/writer, Sara Hess; executive producers Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt; Directors Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel; and director/co-executive producer Greg Yaitanes. Charmaine DeGraté is also co-exec producer.