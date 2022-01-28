HBO Sets ‘Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone’ Limited Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: HBO may have found their next murder mystery limited series obsession. In a competitive situation, the premium network, partnered with Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content, have landed the rights to Australian comedian and author Benjamin Stevenson’s new novel, Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone. It will be developed as a limited series.

Over the past few years, HBO has found commercial and critical success with unconventional murder mystery limited series, starting with Big Little Lies (which originated as a limited series), followed by The Undoing, Mare Of Easttown and The White Lotus. Papandrea was an executive producer on both Big Little Lies, which won eight Emmy Awards, and The Undoing, HBO’s most watched series of 2020.

In Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone, three years ago, when teacher Ernie Cunningham witnessed his brother Michael kill someone, he immediately turned him in to the police. Shunned by his well-known criminal family for this betrayal, they have now invited him to a reunion at a snowbound mountain retreat. But when the dead body of an unidentified man is found frozen on the slopes, Ernie decides to investigate the truth behind his death – and the suspicious involvement of his murderous family.

Stevenson executive produces alongside Made Up Stories’ Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson and Jeanne Snow.

Stevenson’s first novel, Greenlight, was shortlisted for the Ned Kelly Award for Best Debut Crime Fiction, and published in the USA and UK. His second novel, Either Side of Midnight, was shortlisted for the International Thriller Writers Award for Best Original Paperback. His novella, Find Us, was an internationally bestselling audiobook. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Stevenson’s third novel, will be published March 29 by Penguin Random House Australia, who are handling international publishing rights, Aug. 18 by Penguin Random House (Michael Joseph) in the United Kingdom, with an auction for US publishing rights underway.

The publisher describes Everyone in My Family Has Killed as “Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle meet Knives Out and The Thursday Murder Club in this fiendishly clever blend of classic and modern murder mystery.”

Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content previously collaborated on Hulu’s popular limited series Nine Perfect Strangers and the recently launched genre-bending romantic comedy series Wolf Like Me for Peacock and Stan. Projects in various stages of production include the Netflix thriller Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote; Anatomy Of a Scandal, starring Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery, for Netflix; the Spectrum Original series Long Slow Exhale, starring Rose Rollins; the anthology series Roar for Apple TV+, starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, and Alison Brie; and the Amazon Prime Video series The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart, starring Sigourney Weaver.

At HBO/HBO Max, Endeavor Content has the HBO series Scenes from a Marriage, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, and the upcoming HBO Max series Tokyo Vice, starring Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe and Rinko Kikuchi. The indie studio’s upcoming series also include Life & Beth for Hulu and Severance for Apple TV+.

Stevenson is repped by Curtis Brown Australia and Intellectual Property Group.