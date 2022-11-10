HBO Series ‘The Sympathizer’ With Robert Downey Jr. Sets Main Cast

HBO has set the main cast for “The Sympathizer” following a worldwide online open casting call and an extensive search across the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam.

Hoa Xuande (“Cowboy Bebop”) will star in the post-Vietnam war thriller as the series’ main character. Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le and Alan Trong will round out the cast. All five actors are of Vietnamese descent.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning debut novel of the same name, the satirical drama is said to “examine the hardships of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.”

Xuande will portray the Captain, described as “a spy for North Vietnam embedded in the refugee community in Los Angeles. Caught between his conflicting loyalties, he’ll ultimately have to decide what it means to sympathize.”

Khan (“Fatherhood”) will star as Bon, said to be “a childhood friend of the Captain who refuses to bring the Captain’s multiple identities into focus. He’s a proud member of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam and leaves for Los Angeles after suffering a tragic loss which eventually brings him to find new meaning in the most unlikely of places and circumstances.”

Toan will play the General, described as “a very popular former leader of the South Vietnamese Secret Police. Because of his overwhelming paranoia, the General develops an obsession for hunting down traitors among the refugee community in Los Angeles. It’s all apart of his attempt to lead a counter-revolutionary mission back in his homeland.”

Vy is set to star as Lana, “the rebellious daughter of the General. Fluent in both American and Vietnamese culture, she has an uncanny skill of absorbing and adapting to American popular culture, a capacity that is dizzying for the Captain and unnerving for her father.”

Trong will portray Sonny, “the Captain’s idealistic former classmate turned editor of a Vietnames-language newspaper in Los Angeles. He serves as a foil for the Captain as Sonny is open to pursue his desires and ideals with passion.”

The actors join previously announced cast member Robert Downey Jr., who is slated to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists. He also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Park Chan-wook will direct, write, and will serve as both executive producer and co-showrunner with Don McKellar. Susan Downey is attached to executive produce on behalf of Team Downey alongside Amanda Burrell. Kim Ly, Ron Schmidt and Nguyen will also serve as executive producers with Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media and Jisun Back for Moho Film. “The Sympathizer” is co-produced by HBO and A24.

Xuande is represented by Industry Entertainment and Morrissey Management. Khan is represented by Martinez Creative Management. Toan Le is represented by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and the law office of Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein. Vy Le is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and the law office of Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein. Alan Trong is represented by Mosaic and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

(Pictured, from left to right: Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Alan Trong, Toan Le, Vy Le)

