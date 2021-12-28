HBO Reveals Season Two Poster – The Hamden Journal

HBO recently unveiled the first poster for Euphoria season two starring Zendaya. The season premiere drops January 9, 2022. Along with Zendaya, the show stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeny, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, and Colman Domingo.

Sam Levinson is executive produce alongside Drake, Future the Prince, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin (the duo who created the original Israeli series titled HOT), Tmira Yardeni, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. Augustine Frizzell directed the pilot and are co-executive producers. A24 Television is also producing.

Euphoria, directed by Levinson, follows Zendaya’s Rue Bennett, a drug addict fresh from rehab who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce and like Rue is searching for where she belongs. They navigate the intense dramas of drugs, sex, identity, love and friendship in their small town. The season 1 finale, which saw Rue and Jules part ways, was followed by two special episodes centering each of the friends.

The series received nominations for the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. For her performance, Zendaya won a Primetime Emmy Award and Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

View Euphoria season two poster below.