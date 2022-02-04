HBO renews Euphoria for season 3 after it doubles its audience

After a blockbuster second season that’s been the talk of social media every Sunday, HBO has announced that Euphoria has been officially renewed for season 3.

The intense teen drama created by Sam Levinson and led by Emmy winner Zendaya doubled its average season 1 audience of 6.6 million viewers with its season 2 premiere, which has netted more than 13 million viewers across platforms since Jan. 9. That episode also has the claim of being the most social premium cable episode since the Game of Thrones series finale in 2019, according to the network.

Euphoria

Marcell Rev/HBO Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’ season 2 on HBO.

In a statement about the season 3 renewal, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO programming said, “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

The series also stars Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Barbie Ferreira, Austin Abrams, Alexa Demie, Algee Smith, Nika King, and Javon Walton. It counts Levinson, Zendaya, and Drake among its executive producers, and is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

The Euphoria season 2 finale airs on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

