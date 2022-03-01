HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere – The Hamden Journal

HBO has pulled tonight’s premiere of The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, at David’s request.

In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.”

It was set to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max.

In The Larry David Story, the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows. He reflects on his bumpy road to success and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.

In the trailer released last month, David said “I never thought of myself as funny. Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock.”

David co-created Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld and served as executive producer for the first seven seasons. He went on to create HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which he stars as a semi-fictionalized version of himself. He has written or co-written the stories in every episode of the improvisational comedy since its pilot episode in 1999.

Larry Charles directs and executive produces The Larry David Story. Mark Herzog also executive produces.