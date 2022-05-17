HBO Max Orders Spanish-Language Teen Road Trip Drama – The Hamden Journal

HBO Max has commissioned a six-part Spanish-language teen road trip drama, How To Screw It All Up.

The series, from emerging Spanish talents Jaime Olías and Pablo Sanhermelando, follows a a group of friends who take a directionless road trip, but end up finding themselves. Boomerang — the Spanish producer behind Los Misters de Laura, which NBC remade as The Mysteries of Laura — is producing.

Alba, a new girl at school having trouble fitting in, hears the end of year trip is cancelled, ending her chances of running away from home. She then discovers her classmates plan to pretend the trip is still on, steal a van belonging to one of their brothers and take a three-week road trip with no plan.

The cast of How to Screw it All Up is led by Naira Lleó (Mamá o Papá), Malva Vela (El Reino), Gabriel Guevara (Skam), Óscar Ortuño (30 Coins), Nadia Al Saidi (La Caza. Tramuntana) and Sergi Méndez (Sky Rojo).

“For us, this series delves into that feeling of a lack of freedom in youth. A feeling that we all have — to a greater or lesser extent — and that we experience in each of the phases of life in a different way,” said said Olías and Sanhermelando in a statement. “The viewer can expect a truthful, faithful and naturalistic portrait of a group of young people.”

Sanhermelando and Valentina Francelet are the executive producers for Boomerang TV; and Miguel Salvat and Patricia Nieto are EPs for HBO Max.

Salvat said: “In this series everything is meticulously planned, so as to give the impression that it is not. It is above all a story about freedom, but not only the freedom that Alba and the rest of the characters yearn for and enjoy; It is also the freedom that Jaime Olías has used with good judgment to tell the story — the style, the music, the format itself and all the elements that give this series a touch of reality and truth that is unique in TV drama.”