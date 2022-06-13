HBO Max Orders Animated Feature Set In Mexico – The Hamden Journal

Batman is heading to Mexico.

HBO Max Latin America has ordered an original animated feature-length film that takes the DC Comics character south of the border.

The streamer will launch the Dark Knight story Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires). The news was unveiled at the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

The animated feature comes from Warner Bros. Animation and DC in partnership with Anima and Chatrone.

In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl – a young Aztec boy – experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by Spanish Conquistadors. Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of imminent danger. Using the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, as a lair, Yohualli trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spaniard invasion, protect Moctezuma’s temple, and avenge his father’s death.

Juan Meza-León (Harley Quinn) serves as director, José C. García de Letona, Aaron D. Berger, Carina Schulze and Fernando De Fuentes as producers of the film which will be produced entirely in Mexico, feature local talent, and showcase the region’s abundant art. Sam Register and Tomás Yankelevich serve as executive producers.

Alejandro Díaz Barriga, a consultant specializing in Mesoamerican studies and ethnic history of Mexico and the Andean region, will work with the creative team to ensure that the indigenous representation portrayed in the film is appropriate and relevant.