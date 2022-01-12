HBO Max Names Turkey Chief & Staffs Up European Offices – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max continues to build its international team and has made a key appointment to oversee the platform’s launch in Turkey.
The streamer has hired Baris Zavaroglu from Turkcell’s local OTT and pay TV business TV+, where he was General Manager. Prior to TV+, he was CMO for Fox Turkey and worked for Disney in a senior management role for Eastern Europe and the MENA region.
Zavaroglu joins HBO as Director General in Turkey and will work on the rollout of HBO Max in the country later this year. He reports to Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA and starts with immediate effect.
This year, HBO Max will launch in a further 21 European territories, including Turkey. It is presently live in 46 territories in the Americas and Europe.
Christina Sulebakk said: “Baris joins us at an important time as we prepare to launch and grow in a strategically important market. His expertise and leadership will prove invaluable as we look to establish and build rapidly in the country as part of our phased roll out in Europe.”
Baris Zavaroglu added: “HBO Max is generating considerable momentum as it rolls out around the world with a deep and diverse content offering that is unlike anything else on the planet. It’s an honour to be tasked with bringing the service to life in Turkey.”
The streamer has also made a series of hires to several teams across its European offices:
- Yoav Banai appointed VP Customer Experience EMEA. He was previously the VP Customer Engagement at Deezer. Based in Amsterdam.
- Victor Eckard joins as SVP Content Experience from WaterBear Network, a VOD platform with backers including ZDF Enterprises where he was Managing Director. Based in Amsterdam.
- Stuart Brann joined in August as Head of Subscriber Acquisition from Disney where he was Director, Performance Marketing & Subscriber Acquisition. Based in London.
- Tania Sutherland has been appointed Director, Brand & Content Marketing, Iberia. She joined from Netflix Spain where she was Senior Marketing Manager. Based in Madrid.
- Jaime Terceiro joined in August as a Content Analysis & Optimisation Director. He came from Netflix where he was Content Strategy & Analysis Manager. Based in Madrid.
- Quentin Carbonell appointed Senior Marketing Planning Manager. Previously was Founder & Director at Q-Rate Consulting with clients including MUBI and Acorn TV. Based in London.