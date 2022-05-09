HBO Max Nabs ‘Anon Pls’ Berlanti Prods. Drama Based On DeuxMoi’s Book – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has given a script-to-series order to Anon Pls, a one-hour drama based on DeuxMoi’s upcoming debut novel, from Berlanti Productions and Warner Brothers Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

HBO Max and WBTV had secured pre-emptively the rights to the book for WBTV-based Berlanti Productions to develop into a drama series.

DeuxMoi is a pseudonymous Instagram account for celebrity gossip which has 1.5M followers. The upcoming book, Anon Pls, written by DeuxMoi with New York Times bestselling author Jessica Goodman, will be published November 8, 2022, by William Morrow, a division of HarperCollins.

In the book, when Cricket Lopez, assistant to one of the most notorious celebrity stylists, revamps her old style Instagram account and turns it into a celebrity gossip blog on a drunken whim, she never thinks it will become anything. It’s just a way to blow off steam after a terrible, terrible day at work where her nightmarish boss screams at her and blames her for some 18-year-old influencer’s screw-up. But when the account grows overnight and, even wilder, when she starts getting gossip from fans — juicy gossip — she has to face facts: her Instagram is now famous. She is now famous. Though no one knows that she is behind the account, its newfound success is affecting her real life. Her boss wonders why she’s disappearing on the job, her friends are increasingly irritated by her dedication to the account, and she has celebrities, investors, and journalists approaching her with bright-eyed interest. Plus, there’s a steamy new love interest who she meets through her online persona — except she has no idea if she can truly trust his motives. But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous, she has to wonder: is it — the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life — really worth losing everything she has?

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce for Berlanti Prods through the company’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, and DeuxMoi. Berlanti Prods. produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

At HBO Max, Berlanti Productions has the upcoming series The Girls On The Bus, an adaptation of Amy Chozick’s bestselling book Chasing Hillary, with Melissa Benoist set to star. The company also is working on several DC-themed projects for the streamer, including a DC Comics docuseries and a Green Lantern scripted series.

Berlanti Productions and DeuxMoi are repped by WME.