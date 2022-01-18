HBO Max Launches Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition – The Hamden Journal

HBO Max has opened submissions for its sixth annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries short film competition, centered on the theme of the “Power of Love.”

Films looking to qualify must have been directed by a person of Asian or Pacific Islander descent, and come in at a runtime of 10-15 minutes, having commenced principal photography on or after January 1, 2021. Only original live-action narrative pics centering and portraying ways in which Asian Pacific Americans perceive and show love in their relationships, friendships, or families are eligible. Submissions are due by March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The initiative established in 2016, which provides a platform for emerging Asian and Pacific Islander filmmakers to share their unique and diverse perspectives, was formerly known as the HBO APA Visionaries Short Film Competition. It will this year award three winners with cash prizes and the opportunity to have their projects premiere on HBO Max following a theatrical screening at the 2022 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

Actress Poppy Liu, who features in the Max Original Series Hacks, is serving as the ambassador and spokesperson for the 2022 program. Judges for the competition will include HBO Max execs and representatives from leading Asian American media organizations including the Center for Asian American Media, the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and Visual Communications.

“Going into the sixth annual APA Visionaries Short Film Competition I’m proud to see the impact and growth the competition has had on the industry,” said Jackie Gagne, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Marketing, HBO Max and HBO. “At a time when the most personal stories are also the most universal, the diversity of our storytellers is more important than ever. Our competition is designed to celebrate emerging creative APA filmmakers and the unique experiences and unsung talents that exist within the Asian Pacific American community.”

“I’m so honored to be an ambassador for the 2022 HBO Max APA Visionaries Short Film Competition,” added Liu. “I think some of the most exciting work in our community is happening at the indie level and this is an incredible opportunity to bring visibility to those stories that have yet to make their way to the mainstream: stories that exist at the intersections of our identities, stories that expand the narrow understanding of the AAPI experience, stories that celebrate the abundance and range of talent within our community. I’m so excited to see the work that emerges from this competition and discover some of my new favorite filmmakers.”

For more information on HBO Max’s short film competition and the rules and guidelines surrounding it, click here.