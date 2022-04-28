HBO Max Greenlights Local Versions In Europe – The Hamden Journal

FBOY Island, the hit U.S. dating series, is to be made into local versions by HBO Max in Denmark, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) will produce in each territory for the show that HBO said was the biggest launch for a Max Original reality series since it started. Viewership is growing week on week, according to HBO.

Created by The Bachelor’s Elan Gale, the series sees three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cash.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. As the series progresses, all is revealed – who is a “Nice Guy”, who is an “FBoy”, and who the women ultimately choose.

The quartet of local versions is HBO Max’s biggest non-scripted undertaking to date as it pushes further into Europe and expands beyond traditional premium drama and docs.

“A key pillar of our Max original production strategy in Europe is to grow the unscripted slate,” said Antony Root, who heads up HBO Max Original productions in EMEA. “Taking a successful Max U.S. format and adapting the franchise for multiple markets in our region reflects that ambition.”

FBOY Island Danmark is produced by WBITVP Denmark. Executive producers for HBO Max are Annelies Sitvast and Christian Wikander. FBOY Island España is produced by WBITVP Spain. Executive producers for HBO Max are Annelies Sitvast and Miguel Salvat. FBOY Island Sverige is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Sverige AB. Executive producers for HBO Max are Annelies Sitvast and Christian Wikander. FBOY Island Nederland is produced by WBITVP Netherlands. Executive producers for HBO Max are Annelies Sitvast and Sabine Feij.