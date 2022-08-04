HBO Max & Discovery+ Combined Streamer To Launch In U.S. In Summer 2023 – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros. Discovery expects to launch its combined HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service in the U.S. next summer.

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Interactive, WBD, revealed the news on the company’s earnings call.

“Our primary focus for the rollout will be in the markets where HBO Max has already launched,” he said. “We plan to launch the service sequentially starting in the US next summer. Latin America will follow later in the year. European markets with HBO Max will follow in early ‘24 with additional launches and key Asia Pacific territories and some new European markets coming later in 2024.”