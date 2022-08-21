HBO Drops ‘The Last Of Us’ Footage With Pedro Pascal – The Hamden Journal

Pedro Pascal stars in The Last of Us and HBO just released the first footage of the new series ahead of the House of the Dragon premiere. The premium cable network ran a trailer with all their upcoming shows and featured a moment dedicated to the HBO original based on the video games developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms.

The teaser shows Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they cross a snowy bridge with the latter’s voiceover saying, “Everybody I’ve cared for has either died or left me.”

“You have no idea what loss is,” Joel responds.

According to the logline, The Last of Us takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin serve as Co-Creators, Executive Producers, Writers, and Directors. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam are Executive Producers. Kantemir Balagov, Jasmila Žbanić, Ali Abbasi, Peter Hoar, Jeremy Webb, and Liza Johnson are Directors.

The cast also featured in The Last of Us also includes Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv.

The Last Of Us is a co-production With Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog produce.

Watch the trailer below.