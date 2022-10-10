HBO debuts Jeremy Lin documentary, ‘The Watcher’ premieres starring Naomi Watts, Barney the Dinosaur documentary premieres

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 10-16, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: I Love You, You Hate Me recaps the career of everyone’s least favorite purple dinosaur

Talk about your American horror stories. Peacock’s latest docuseries takes viewers beneath the big purple head of none other than Barney, the genial PBS dinosaur that’s been soothing kids — and angering their parents — for 30 years and counting. Premiering on Oct. 12, I Love You, You Hate Me talks to the creative team behind the series as they defend Barney from some of the character’s most vociferous critics. Prepare to learn some truly wild facts about Barney & Friends along the way, including the fact that one of the performers who wore the purple costume was into tantric sex on the side. — Ethan Alter

I Love You, You Hate Me premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12 on Peacock.

WATCH/STREAM IT: 38 at the Garden doc takes a look at Linsanity and its long-term impact

Dropping on HBO this week is documentary 38 at the Garden about the remarkable rise of New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin, the first Taiwanese American to play in the NBA, during the 2012 NBA season. A decade after the undrafted, Harvard graduate shocked the world by racking up 38 points at Madison Square Garden against the Lakers, the doc explores Lin’s status as a cultural icon against the backdrop of recent hate crimes aimed at the Asian American communities.

38 at the Garden premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11 on HBO and HBO Max.

STREAM IT: Ryan Murphy brings to life a terrifying true story in The Watcher

Coming to Netflix is the horror mystery miniseries The Watcher, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and starring a star-studded cast including Naomi Watts, Bobby Canavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Margo Martindale. Inspired by a true story about a family who moves into what they thought was their dream home, but that reality is quickly shattered by creepy letters, strange neighbors, sinister threats — and that’s just the beginning.

Story continues

The Watcher premieres Thursday, Oct. 13 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook’s thriller Decision to Leave is criminally good

Fresh off its acclaimed run on the film festival circuit — from Cannes to Toronto to New York — the latest feature from the director of cult favorites like Oldboy, Thirst and The Handmaiden heads into general release. This time around Park Chan-wook tackles the police procedural, spinning a yarn about a South Korean detective (Park Hae-il) who falls for a scheming femme fatale (Tang Wei), whose lovers have a bad habit of ending up dead. As with many of the director’s movies, there’s a big, beating romantic heart at the center of Decision to Leave, surrounded by lots of stylish filmmaking that turn conventional genre tropes on their head. — E.A.

Decision to Leave premieres Friday, Oct. 14 in theaters.

HEAR IT: The Red Hot Chili Peppers are still living the Dream

It took years for the Red Hot Chili Peppers to follow up 2016’s The Getaway, following the departure of guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and the return of their famous off/on member, musical savant John Frusciante. But after the reinstated and reinvigorated classic RHCP lineup released the double-album Unlimited Love earlier this year, clearly their love for what they’re doing really is unlimited — because they’re already back with another double-LP, Return of the Dream Canteen. Like Unlimited Love, the record was helmed by the legendary Rick Rubin (who has produced all of the Peppers’s monster albums since their 1991 breakthrough, Blood Sugar Sex Magik). Guitar geeks and Frusciante fans will be especially excited by the track “Eddie,” the band’s tribute to late guitar great Eddie Van Halen. — Lyndsey Parker

Return of the Dream Canteen by the Red Hot Chili Peppers is available Friday, Oct. 14 to download/stream on .

STREAM IT: Move over, Leatherface — Chainsaw Man is the season’s new tool-powered massacre maestro

The buzziest (literally) anime debut of the year has finally arrived. Adapting Tatsuki Fujimoto’s blockbuster manga, this series tells the twisted story of Denji, a broken, beleaguered teen whose body gets fused with a cuddly, chainsaw-snouted demon to form the titular hybrid hero and is recruited to use his revved-up powers to hunt down malevolent devils. Bloody, brutal and disturbing — in the best possible way. — Marcus Errico

Chainsaw Man premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11 on Crunchyroll.

WATCH IT: Paranormal Activity Ultimate Chills Collection brings… well, the chills

(Image: Paramount)

The typical trajectory of a hit horror franchise typically goes something like this: The original is superb (thus warranting a franchise in the first place), the second is serviceable and anything beyond that tends to be a trainwreck. The found footage Paranormal Activity series defied convention. The first three entries about unseen spirits caught wreaking havoc by night-vision lenses were all spine-chillingly scary. Sure, the series fell off by the time Part 4 rolled around, slightly rebounded with 5 and then turned unwatchable again. But pound for pound the Paranormal movies have a better batting average than the vast majority of scarefest series, making the new Blu-ray “Ultimate Chills Collection” a worthy investment — even if you won’t necessarily want to revisit them all. — Kevin Polowy

Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection releases Tuesday, Oct. 11 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Lil Baby gets another turn

Following his milestone My Turn (which was the most-streamed and highest-selling album of 2020, and made him the only artist to go double-platinum that year), Lil Baby returns with the 23-track opus It’s Only Me. While the new album’s title is misleading — the Grammy-winning and Billboard record-smashing Atlanta rapper is joined by fellow hip-hop luminaries like Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih and Pooh Shiesty — there’s really no mistaking that Lil Baby is the name that defines modern hip-hop. Expect It’s Only Me to add a few more million, or even billion, global streams to the 22 billion he has already racked up during his storied career. — L.P.

It’s Only Me by Lil Baby is available Friday, Oct. 14 to download/stream on .

WATCH IT: David Lynch strikes again on The Criterion Collection

A world where every David Lynch movie is available in The Criterion Collection is a world we want to live in. Following last November’s 4K release of the surrealistic maestro’s magnum opus Mulholland Drive (2001), Criterion now drops 1997’s Lost Highway, Lynch’s mind-bending “psychogenic fugue” that had us all asking, “Wait, what the hell happened to Bill Pullman?” The release comes with a 4K restoration, the feature-length Lynch doc Pretty as a Picture, archival interviews and more. With Blue Velvet and Eraserhead already available on Criterion, what could be next? The Straight Story? — K.P.

Lost Highway: The Criterion Collection releases Tuesday, Oct. 11 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: The 1975 are having a very good year

The 1975’s much-anticipated fifth studio album finds the British pop poets/provocateurs excitingly teaming with Midas-Gold-touched hitmaker Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey), who frontman Matt Healy has dubbed “the biggest producer in the world.” The 1975 have veered from glossy ’80s funk to ferocious garage-punk to sweet soft rock during their ambitious career, so we’ll have to wait till Friday to find out what Being Funny in a Foreign Language contains… but it’s safe to assume it’ll be brimming with bangers and bops. — L.P.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language by the 1975 is available Friday, Oct. 14 to download/stream on .

PLAY IT: Aw, snap! Funko unleashes a new line of Five Nights at Freddy’s toys

Five Nights at Freddy’s is coming to a theater near you next year, but you can bring the action home right now with new toys from Funko. Freddy, Foxy and other characters from the popular video game franchise are part of the Snaps! line of collectible figures, which come with interchangeable body parts that snap into place. The company also has a new FNAF board game, Night of Frights, where players get to stalk the humans who are unlucky to be stuck in the Chuck E. Cheese-style eatery after midnight. — E.A.

Funko’s FNAF Snaps! and Night of Frights board game are available at Amazon.

HEAR IT: Ashe rises

Brian Wilson-championed, Finneas-produced singer-songwriter Ashe, aka Ashlyn Rae Willson, is really making a name for herself with her second album Rae, the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2021 full-length debut Ashlyn. One of the album’s tracks, “Love Is Letting Go,” feature legendary actress and feminist icon Diane Keaton, and another single, “Angry Woman,” is a true female-empowerment anthem for the modern age. “‘Angry Woman’ is my ‘enough is enough’ record. … Especially in today’s climate, I want to see women getting a little angry, because we should be,” explains the Berklee-trained musician in a statement. The “Angry Woman” video was inspired by another feminist hero of Ashe’s, Yoko Ono: “I felt Yoko Ono’s cut-piece performance [from 1964] was very empowering and related to the song I wrote and how it feels to be a woman in America in 2022.” — L.P.

Rae by Ashe is available Friday, Oct. 14 to download/stream on .

— Video produced by Kyle Moss and edited by Jimmie Rhee