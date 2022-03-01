HBO Abruptly Scraps Documentary on Day of Premiere — Find Out Why

This seems like the opposite of pretty, pretty, pretty good: HBO has scrapped The Larry David Story just hours before it was set to premiere on the premium cabler.

“The Larry David Story is being postponed,” HBO announced on Twitter early Tuesday. “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.”

The two-part doc was set to premiere tonight at 10 pm.

The documentary “finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope,” per the official logline. “In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, The Larry David Story shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today.”

An HBO rep declined further comment.

