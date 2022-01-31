Hazelight Studios To Adapt Video Game For TV & Film – The Hamden Journal

Video game developer Hazelight Studios will team with Sonic The Hedgehog co-producer Dmitri M. Johnson and his dj2 Entertainment to bring It Takes Two to screen.

The two-player video game, which took home the marquee Game of the Year prize at The Game Awards 2021, follows married couple Cody and May, who are struggling to keep it together for their young daughter. They’re transformed into magical dolls and must navigate their hardest issues and insecurities, with the help of an anthropomorphic couples’ therapy book named Dr. Hakim. They traverse fantastical imaginations of their mundane home to try to rekindle the love they once had.

No studio or network has been attached to the project yet, but Sonic The Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who will return to pen the film’s upcoming sequel alongside John Whittington, will adapt the video game.

The video game hails from A Way Out creator and Hazelight Studio founder Josef Fares.

“Creating the world and story in It Takes Two was so much fun for me and the team. Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television,” said Fares.

“The reception of It Takes Two has been absolutely stellar from press and players alike,” said Hazelight Studio Manager, Oskar Wolontis. “We’re very excited for the opportunity to expand this beloved IP beyond gaming, for both old and new fans to appreciate.”

Added Johnson, the CEO and Founder of dj2 Entertainment: “dj2 is honored to partner with Josef, Oskar, and the incredible team at Hazelight Studios on the linear media adaptation of It Takes Two. Just like the rest of the gaming world, we fell head-over-heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazelight have created, and can’t wait to bring these characters -and this world- to life on the big and small screen.”

It Takes Two also took home the Best Multiplayer Game and Best Family Game at the 2021 Game Awards.

Variety first broke the news.