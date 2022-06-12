Hayisaer Maheshate starches Steve Garcia with perfect right hand while backpedaling

Hayisaer Maheshate’s UFC debut was something special.

The Chinese fighter made a huge statement Saturday at UFC 275, putting away Steve Garcia in violent fashion on the preliminary card at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The official stoppage came at the 1:14 mark of Round 1.

It was a wild fight from start to finish.

Both Maheshate (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) and Garcia were hot right off the bat. The two traded shots and were on full offensive mode. After a couple of chaotic exchanges, Garcia rushed in on Maheshate. It was then that Maheshate countered with a powerful straight right hand while backpedaling as Garcia rushed in. The shot immediately sent Garcia face first to the canvas. No additional shots were needed.

Below you can watch Maheshate’s finish (via Twitter):

The 22-year-old Maheshate, who was the first Chinese fighter signed through Dana White’s Contender Series, is on a seven-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost since losing his professional debut back back in August 2019.

