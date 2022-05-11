Hayden Panettiere To Reprise Role As Kirby Reed In Next ‘Scream’ Film – The Hamden Journal

Hayden Panettiere will reprise her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed for the next installment in the franchise from Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures. She’s set to star alongside Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, who toplined the recent reboot of the franchise from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (aka Radio Silence).

The next Scream film will pick up with Sam (Barrera), Mindy (Brown), Chad (Gooding) and Tara (Ortega)—four survivors of the most recent batch of Ghostface killings—as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. Panettiere’s Kirby, you might recall, is the former Woodsboro resident who was the lone teenage survivor of the Second Woodsboro Murders in the fourth Scream film. Principal photography on the sequel, also to be helmed by Radio Silence, will kick off this summer.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are co-writing the screenplay, with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers. Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson and Radio Silence’s third member, Chad Villella, will exec produce alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena. Pic will hit theaters worldwide March 31, 2023.

Panettiere is well-known for her roles on the hit television series Heroes (NBC) and Nashville (ABC), and for starring in such films as Custody, alongside Viola Davis; The Forger, with Josh Hutcherson; and Remember the Titans, opposite Denzel Washington. Other major film credits include I Love You Beth Cooper, Bring It On: All or Nothing and Ice Princess.

The new Scream film will be Panetierre’s first to hit the screen in eight years. She is represented by Mainstay Entertainment.