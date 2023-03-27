Hayden Panettiere says she almost ‘pooped, puked,’ and ‘fainted’ while recording music for ‘Nashville’ because she wasn’t properly trained

Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere says she almost “puked” singing songs for “Nashville” for the first time.

The actor told E! News she struggles even reading for a crowd sometimes.

Panettiere, who got sober in 2021, is open about having addiction issues and postpartum depression.

In a recent interview with E! News, Hayden Panettiere shared why recording music for her hit musical drama “Nashville” was sometimes an anxious experience for her.

“I was not trained….terrified, scared shitless, shaking,” she recalled of one of her first experiences recording music for the show as her hit country star character Juliette Barnes. “And I walk in apologizing to the producers already ’cause I’m like ‘look, it’s going to take me a long time to warm up but I will get there.'”

She said they told her in the middle of the session that all of the show’s producers were going to come to watch her sing.

“I almost….all of the above, puked pooped, fainted,” Panettiere remembered. She also said she called someone up crying because she hadn’t been told she’d have to sing in front of that many people.

Hayden Panettiere.Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Panettiere played the singer for six seasons of “Nashville” before exiting the show permanently in 2018. The “Heroes” star has said she had postpartum depression and addiction issues that resulted in her daughter Kaya being sent to live in Ukraine with Panettiere’s ex, retired boxer Wladimir Klitschko, who is Kaya’s father.

She’s said that the fact that her real-life issues were also written into the show as Juliette’s issues made it impossible for her to fully heal.

“They wrote my character as having post-partum depression. They wrote that she abandoned her child and went to a different country,” she told Women’s Health. “And it was very difficult to go on set and to act out these feelings about these things that I was truly going through in my real life.”

Panettiere took a break from acting after “Nashville” and got sober in 2021. She’s a recovering addict today but told E! News she still struggles with stage fright, even in contained settings.

“Even reading in front of people I had to get used to,” she said, adding that sometimes when she was asked to read something in AA meetings, “my whole body would shake” and she’d sometimes pretend she had a call to take to get out of it.

Panettiere recently reprised her role as Kirby Reed in “Scream VI,” out now.

