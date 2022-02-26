Hayden Panettiere confirms seven-year-old daughter is ‘safe and not in Ukraine’ amid Russian invasion

Hayden Panettiere has confirmed that her daughter is “safe and not in Ukraine”.

The Heroes star shares seven-year-old daughter Kaya with her ex-fiance, Wladimir Klitschko, the Ukrainian former professional boxer.

Panettiere spoke out on Instagram with a heartfelt message on Friday (25 February) addressing the news that Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years,” she wrote.

“What Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace! This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in [the] year 2022, it’s okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please.”

The 32-year-old said that she is “praying for my family and friends there and everyone who’s fighting”, adding that “I wish I was there fighting with you”.

“For now, I ask those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy,” wrote the actor.

Panettiere responded to fans who expressed concern over the safety of her daughter in the comments, replying: “She’s safe and not in Ukraine”.

Vitali, left, and Wladimir Klitschko address the media in Kyiv (Reuters)

The star’s ex-partner Wladimir, 45, enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army in Kyiv earlier this month.

Wladimir’s older brother Vitali Klitschko, the former world heavyweight champion and the mayor of Kyiv, has said that he is ready to join Ukrainian soldiers.

Three children were among the 198 Ukrainians killed since Russia’s invasion began, Ukraine’s health minister, Viktor Liashko, said on Saturday (26 February).

Liashko said that 1,115 people were injured, including 33 children.

You can follow along with updates on The Independent’s Russia-Ukraine liveblog here.