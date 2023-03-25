Hawks star Trae Young ejected after throwing ball at official vs. Pacers

Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was ejected from their game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon after he threw the ball at an official.

Midway through the third quarter at State Farm Arena, Young was called for an offensive foul while driving to the hoop. After Tyrese Haliburton drilled a 3-pointer on the other end, the Hawks called timeout, and Young was still livid.

He slammed the ball down once, turned and threw it back to the official. Instead of just tossing him the ball, though, Young whipped the ball hard toward the official just before he moved to go to the Hawks’ bench.

While it wasn’t shown on video, Young’s pass hit the official — which prompted him to eject Young instantly.

Young finished with 14 points and five assists in 21 minutes. The technical marked his 15th of the season, just one shy of a one-game automatic suspension.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.