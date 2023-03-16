Hawks reportedly agree to 4-year, $68 million extension with forward Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic is in his third season with the Hawks. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks and sharp-shooting forward Bogdan Bogdanovic reportedly agreed on a four-year, $68 million extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bogdanovic joined the Hawks in 2020 after he spent his previous three seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

Additionally, Bogdanovic reportedly will decline the $18 million player option on his contract for the 2023-24 season, per Wojnarowski, which means his new deal will begin next season.

Bogdanovic, 30, missed the first 22 games of the season while he recovered from knee surgery following the 2021-22 season. The Serbian reportedly dealt with knee pain last season and missed the Hawks’ final playoff game against the Miami Heat.

He’s averaging 14.1 points per game this season, though he averaged 16.4 and 15.1 points per game in each of the previous two seasons, respectively. Bogdanovic is also averaging 6.7 3-point attempts per game with a 40.1 shooting percent from behind the arc — which rank 38th and 31st, respectively, among shooters with at least 200 attempts.