Hawks lose Trae Young to calf injury in loss to Pacers

Trae Young left Tuesday’s game with a non-contact calf injury. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Reuters)

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young left Tuesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers with a calf injury and didn’t return.

Young sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter on a drive to the basket. He planted his left foot and came up in pain after the injury.

He limped to the sideline and eventually left for locker room. The Hawks quickly ruled him out with what the team called a “left calf contusion.” After the game, Young was hopeful that he could return to the court soon.

“Hopefully,” Young said on Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

He also said the he got kneed in the calf on the play, clarifying that it wasn’t a non-contact injury.

The Hawks had little to play for when Young left the game. They trailed, 126-106 with 4:15 remaining in regulation when Young left the court. There was little incentive for the Hawks to risk further injury to Young even if he was capable of continuing to play.

The Pacers won, 129-114 to improve to 18-17 and pull a half-game ahead of the Hawks, who dropped to 17-17 with the loss. Young, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 27.5 points and 9.9 assists while shooting career lows from the field (41.5%) and 3-point distance (31.1%).