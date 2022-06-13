The Kings (No. 4) and Trail Blazers (No. 7) are open to trading their draft picks for immediate help.

But which team would trade a good veteran for one of those picks?

Maybe the Hawks, who have John Collins and the No. 16 pick.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

League sources say the Hawks are looking to add a lottery pick either by outright trading John Collins or also including this selection. One of the teams they’ve had talks with is Portland.

Atlanta is looking for a shakeup. Maybe Collins, too. The 24-year-old is a good young player who can roll to the rim, dunk and shoot. He has shown an ability to at least hold up reasonably well defensively in a better environment. He’s locked in the next three years for $25.14 million per season then has a $26.58 million player option.

The No. 4 pick is probably too high to trade for Collins. Though the Hawks could use the No. 16 pick or other assets to balance the trade, Collins and Domantas Sabonis would be a dreadful big-man defensive combination in Sacramento.

A deal centered on Collins for the No. 7 pick would make more sense. Collins could be an awesome pick-and-roll partner for Damian Lillard as Portland attempts to build back up.

Of course, the Trail Blazers are considering numerous options.

More on the Trail Blazers

Report: Kings at No. 4, Trail Blazers at No. 7 open to trade pick for win-now… Free agent Bradley Beal wants to play “where I feel like I can win” Rumors: Damian Lillard interested in playing with Ayton, Anunoby

Report: Hawks looking to trade John Collins for lottery draft pick originally appeared on NBCSports.com