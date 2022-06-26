Hawks interested in Deandre Ayton, but wouldn’t pay max money

The Hawks could still pursue Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in free agency. Sources tell The Athletic that the Hawks’ interest in the 23-year-old would be contingent on landing him for less than a max contract. That may not be an option, as the Pistons, who have the cap space for a max contract, are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of Ayton in free agency.

Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

Duane Rankin

Phoenix #Suns address Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker now, Cam Johnson soon after azcentral.com/story/sports/n…

Zach Lowe

Lowe Post podcast: Bobby Marks + Jonathan Givony recap the draft +look ahead to free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL drafts, Sixers trade, deals that didn't happen (but still might), more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9

Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4

Kurt Helin

After drafting Memphis center Jalen Duren, Pistons reportedly may be out on Ayton nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/24/aft…

Kevin O'Connor

New podcast with Logan Murdock with seven lingering questions following the NBA Draft on Brunson, the Spurs, Ayton, Gobert, John Collins, Wolves, Bulls, and the Durant-Irving situation.

Paul Garcia

After the moves Detroit made last night, they may not pursue Ayton in free agency: https://t.co/GuwH50icjB

CBS NBA

Deandre Ayton free agency rumors: Pistons no longer expected to pursue big man after successful 2022 NBA Draft

cbssports.com/nba/news/deand…

cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… – 7:18 PM

Paul Garcia

With Zach Collins’ contract guaranteeing today, the Spurs’ max cap space potential is now $34.4 million.

That’s still enough to send a max offer to a free agent with 0-6 years experience (Ayton as example).

Not enough for player with 7 or more years experience (Ex: LaVine) – 5:16 PM

Michael Scotto

Story: A look at potential sign-and-trade options for Deandre Ayton with the Pistons, Hawks, Pacers and Spurs. Plus, reporting on who the Knicks could move to clear cap space to pursue Jalen Brunson, Wizards interest in Tyus Jones, and more on Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

Zach Lowe

Lowe Post podcast: Bobby Marks + Jonathan Givony recap the draft +look ahead to free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL draft hauls, Sixers trade, deals that didn't happen (but still might), more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9

Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4

Gerald Bourguet

It was an uneventful draft night for the Suns, which means the pressure of the offseason falls on free agency now. For PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what's ahead for James Jones, as well as his thoughts on Deandre Ayton and Phoenix's draft process: https://t.co/A8VLXt7HLw

James Edwards III

When you wake up, on TheAthletic app, there will be an exclusive Jaden Ivey Q&A, a new podcast episode and "Inside the Pistons' 2022 NBA Draft night," with a focus on the chaos, Weaver's masterclass and DeAndre Ayton

Check it all out.

Check it all out. – 2:40 AM

Duane Rankin

#NBADraft ended with Phoenix #Suns still on the outside of it.

No picks.

Up next?

Free agency.

Deandre Ayton.

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 1:55 AM

Duane Rankin

“DA is a big part of what we do.”

#Suns GM James Jones about Deandre Ayton, a restricted free agent.

“This team is a really good team and we’re going to keep it together.” – 12:41 AM

Kellan Olson

James Jones said nothing has changed when it comes to his stance about Deandre Ayton since exit interviews. Huge part of their team and free agency is something they will talk about when the time comes.

Rob Perez

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

Packed show tonight…

– Making sense of the Knicks trade

– Kyrie saga + potential fallout

– What now with Ayton?

– Pacers now 1st Team All League Pass

– Giving away $100 to 5 contestants

– Fan calls

Join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=93BURw… – 11:47 PM

James Edwards III

DET obviously could still pursue Ayton given their cap space, but I get the sense the draft went so well in their favor (they didn't expect ivey at 5) that they could role with the youngsters and seek veteran assistance in free agency. Troy has said many times no skipping steps.

Kellan Olson

I wouldn't quite understand trading into the lottery for Duren and then paying Ayton but this is also the front office that added 4 million centers two offseason ago so idk

Duane Rankin

Bennedict Mathurin has same representation as #Suns big Deandre Ayton.

Nima Namakian and Bill Duffy are both at the draft with Mathurin, the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

#Pacers draft Mathurin with 6th overall pick in #NBADraft2022. – 8:46 PM

Ky Carlin

The Pistons have themselves a solid core right now. Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Stewart, possibly Ayton. They're building something over there.

Jake Madison

Jalen Duren at 5 would be WILD. Please, please make it happen.

Or leverage to get the Suns to trade Ayton to them tonight? – 7:51 PM

Duane Rankin

ESPN's Jalen Rose: Deandre Ayton should want to part ways with Phoenix #Suns (w/video) https://t.co/iJJXbvEfLI

Kurt Helin

Does Grant trade make it more likely Deandre Ayton becomes a Piston? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/doe…

Gerald Bourguet

On JaVale McGee's softball charity game, the Suns backing "their guy" Deandre Ayton and more from last night: bit.ly/39JQ0cj

Gerald Bourguet

Please stop comparing Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul, I am begging you. Performance, contract value, whatever angle you attack it from, it remains weird and nonsensical to keep pitting the two against each other

Bill Simmons

Thought experiment: Ayton for Gobert

Kellan Olson

A reminder for your expectations tonight: It is called a sign-and-trade, not a trade-and-sign. Ayton can't sign or talk to teams until free agency. The Bucks got in trouble with this for Bogdan Bogdanovic 4 days before 2020 free agency. Didn't get him and lost a second-round pick

Duane Rankin

Phoenix #Suns #NBA free agency speculation, trade rumors and Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n…

Gerald Bourguet

JaVale McGee's charity softball game was a fun event for a good cause, but it was also the first time hearing from Suns players since Game 7. For PHNX_Suns, I wrote about their thoughts on Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson's potential extension and more: https://t.co/BgLKWp9tTB

Duane Rankin

“From my perspective, personally, definitely somebody I always want on my team.” Cam Johnson.

#Suns talk future of teammate Deandre Ayton, who is a restricted free agent this summer. https://t.co/g9EgcLcjGJ pic.twitter.com/YoE13MCZnW – 10:00 AM

James Plowright

Heard an interesting suggestion by @Sam Vecenie on his podcast:

Ayton > Detroit S&T

Hayward > Suns

Trade exception > Charlotte

This kind of makes sense for all teams, it would need a pick here or there – 9:00 AM

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in playing with Ayton. However, Portland kept Jusuf Nurkic through the trade deadline with the intention of re-signing him in free agency this summer, which remains the case a week before free agency begins, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022

Gerald Bourguet: James Jones said his stance on Deandre Ayton has not changed. The Suns haven’t said anything differently. “DA remains a big part of what we do and he’s a free agent, so we’ll talk about free agency when the time comes.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / June 24, 2022