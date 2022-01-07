Hawks a trade suitor for Ben Simmons?

NBA Central: “It was suggested to me this week by one league source to keep an eye on Atlanta as an emerging suitor for Philadelphia’s Simmons” 👀 – @Marc Stein pic.twitter.com/TeSsRdPe3j

Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

This Week In Basketball: My around-the-league Weekend dime-dropping notes column details the latest on the Ben Simmons front and a new potential Simmons suitor and LOTS more trade scuttle as we inch closer to the Feb. 10 deadline.

It’s all one click away: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season… – 1:28 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

tired: jaylen brown for ben simmons/damian lillard/bradley beal

wired: this fake trade i wrote 1500 words about si.com/nba/2022/01/07… – 9:57 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers’ Danny Green (left calf tightness) & Isaiah Joe (back pain) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Spurs, while Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed & Jaden Springer remain in COVID-19 protocols. Shake Milton (back) & Ben Simmons are still out. – 7:07 AM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Which NBA Buyers Make the Most Sense for a Ben Simmons Trade? (Or why Simmons is still with the Sixers) bleacherreport.com/articles/29521… – 3:00 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Interesting to me that Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are both in the top 10 of All-Star voting despite having not played a single game (prior to Kyrie last night) while Ben Simmons is not. – 1:40 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Michele Roberts blames the #Sixers in the Ben Simmons impasse inquirer.com/sixers/michell… via @phillyinquirer – 10:32 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Josh Giddey last night:

✅ 14 PTS

✅ 15 REB

✅ 6 AST

Giddey is the first teenager in NBA history to average a triple-double over a three-game span (10.3 PPG, 12.7 RPG, and 10.0 APG).

The only other rookie to do so since the ABA-NBA merger is Ben Simmons (2017-18). pic.twitter.com/rPVb2cHbv9 – 9:11 AM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Live now: Talking Doc Rivers, Adam Silver, Ben Simmons and your questions with @SpikeEskin callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII – 11:00 PM

Story continues

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Talking Doc Rivers, Adam Silver and Ben Simmons with @SpikeEskin in an hour. Drop by, listen, ask Qs callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII – 10:00 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

I’ll be hosting a House of Strauss with @SpikeEskin tonight at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. Talking Doc Rivers’ apathy, Adam Silver’s lack of leadership, the Ben Simmons situation and more. Join us! callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII – 8:35 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“If I’m a Philadelphia fan, I’d be pissed.”

@TheNBPA Executive Director @MRobertsNBPA tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 she would like the Sixers to do more to resolve the Ben Simmons situation. pic.twitter.com/ZklUzemQKr – 6:03 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The Kings are now reportedly open to making De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available if the right deal materializes. Some thoughts on both players, Sixers’ preferences, and what that means for Ben Simmons trade market phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:48 PM

More on this storyline

Still, sources say the Sixers — who have been on the lookout for an All-Star in return for Simmons for so long now — have continued to ask for a massive haul in return while frustrating some suitors along the way. As such, some team executives remain convinced that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is still waiting for Portland’s Damian Lillard or Washington’s Bradley Beal to be made available down the line (i.e. this summer at the earliest). -via The Athletic / January 5, 2022

Tom Moore: Hearing rumblings Ben Simmons is in the building. Unclear if he’s working out, getting treatment or something else. -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / January 3, 2022

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a team to watch in the Simmons sweepstakes: COVID issues in the league has cooled a lot of thetrade talk around the league, but as players start to get back, teams get their rosters back, you know Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, I think you’ll see the Sixers start to reengage teams. Certainly he is no closer to agreeing to come back to play with the Sixers this season and they don’t have any real traction on atrade yet.Trade deadline is February 10 and you can expect teams who’ve been engaged with Philly previously Indiana, Sacramento, Minnesota among them but but here’s an interesting thing to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers who before they went on this really incredible start to the season had been engaged with Philly on Simmons. They’ve got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four team deal and we reported earlier J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through ’26-’27, but this is a team in Cleveland that’s just a game out of third place. -via Sixers Wire / December 26, 2021