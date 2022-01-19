‘Hawkeye’s Fra Fee Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+ – The Hamden Journal

Hawkeye alum Fra Fee has signed on for role in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Briana Middleton, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners.

Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance, the series will follow Gaston (Evans) and LeFou (Gad) as they set off with LeFou’s step-sister, Tilly (Middleton), after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure. While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

Fee will play Prince Benoit Berlioz, a childhood friend of Tilly’s who has grown into a handsome, charismatic, confident prince.

Fee was most recently seen in the role of Kazi Kazimierczak in the Marvel-Disney+ series Hawkeye. His other credits include Acorn TV series Dalgliesh, live-action film Cinderella, Les Misérables, Pixie and Animals.

